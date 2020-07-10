Amenities

1115 Courtside Dr. Available 03/31/19 Beautiful home, 3 bedroom and 2 extra rooms, 2 baths - Beautiful home, in a quiet neighborhood. 3 bedrooms and 2 more rooms that can be media and office rooms. Spacious den with lots of windows making it very open and airy. Lovely kitchen with granite countertop, and bar, with stainless steel appliances. Fridge, sove, range hood, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Modern lightfixtures.Very well maintained. Good size bedrooms. 2 cars garage. Yard maintenance included. Great deal. Call now for a private showing.



