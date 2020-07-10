All apartments in League City
Last updated March 18 2019 at 7:54 PM

1115 Courtside Dr.

1115 Courtside Dr W · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Courtside Dr W, League City, TX 77573

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
range
1115 Courtside Dr. Available 03/31/19 Beautiful home, 3 bedroom and 2 extra rooms, 2 baths - Beautiful home, in a quiet neighborhood. 3 bedrooms and 2 more rooms that can be media and office rooms. Spacious den with lots of windows making it very open and airy. Lovely kitchen with granite countertop, and bar, with stainless steel appliances. Fridge, sove, range hood, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Modern lightfixtures.Very well maintained. Good size bedrooms. 2 cars garage. Yard maintenance included. Great deal. Call now for a private showing.

(RLNE4763325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Courtside Dr. have any available units?
1115 Courtside Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in League City, TX.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Courtside Dr. have?
Some of 1115 Courtside Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Courtside Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Courtside Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Courtside Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Courtside Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in League City.
Does 1115 Courtside Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1115 Courtside Dr. offers parking.
Does 1115 Courtside Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 Courtside Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Courtside Dr. have a pool?
No, 1115 Courtside Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Courtside Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1115 Courtside Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Courtside Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 Courtside Dr. has units with dishwashers.

