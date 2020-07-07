Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in League City
Find more places like 1103 Autumn Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
League City, TX
/
1103 Autumn Court
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:29 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1103 Autumn Court
1103 Autumn Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
League City
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1103 Autumn Court, League City, TX 77573
Countryside
Amenities
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in the heart of league City. Easy access to Freeways and shopping.
Beautiful 2 story in League City with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1103 Autumn Court have any available units?
1103 Autumn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
League City, TX
.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
League City Rent Report
.
Is 1103 Autumn Court currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Autumn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Autumn Court pet-friendly?
No, 1103 Autumn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in League City
.
Does 1103 Autumn Court offer parking?
Yes, 1103 Autumn Court offers parking.
Does 1103 Autumn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 Autumn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Autumn Court have a pool?
No, 1103 Autumn Court does not have a pool.
Does 1103 Autumn Court have accessible units?
No, 1103 Autumn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 Autumn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1103 Autumn Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1103 Autumn Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1103 Autumn Court has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Huntcliff
2525 St Christopher Ave
League City, TX 77573
Fairways at South Shore
3045 Marina Bay Dr
League City, TX 77573
Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes
1455 Louisiana Ave
League City, TX 77573
CP Waterfront
451 Constellation Blvd
League City, TX 77573
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St
League City, TX 77573
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy
League City, TX 77573
Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes
1450 E League City Pkwy
League City, TX 77573
South Shore Lakes
3850 Fm 518 Rd East
League City, TX 77573
Similar Pages
League City 1 Bedrooms
League City 2 Bedrooms
League City Apartments with Pool
League City Dog Friendly Apartments
League City Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Tomball, TX
Lake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine