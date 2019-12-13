Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lavon, TX
/
848 Bowie Drive
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:12 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
848 Bowie Drive
848 Bowie Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
848 Bowie Drive, Lavon, TX 75166
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 848 Bowie Drive have any available units?
848 Bowie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lavon, TX
.
What amenities does 848 Bowie Drive have?
Some of 848 Bowie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 848 Bowie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
848 Bowie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 Bowie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 848 Bowie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lavon
.
Does 848 Bowie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 848 Bowie Drive offers parking.
Does 848 Bowie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 848 Bowie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 Bowie Drive have a pool?
No, 848 Bowie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 848 Bowie Drive have accessible units?
No, 848 Bowie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 848 Bowie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 848 Bowie Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 848 Bowie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 848 Bowie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
