Home
/
Lavon, TX
/
812 Austin Ln
Last updated November 12 2019 at 8:07 AM
812 Austin Ln
812 Austin Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
812 Austin Lane, Lavon, TX 75166
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This a Beautiful home with easy Access to Highway 78 , George Bush. Also Close to two lakes .Lake Lavon and Lake Ray Hebert.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 812 Austin Ln have any available units?
812 Austin Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lavon, TX
.
What amenities does 812 Austin Ln have?
Some of 812 Austin Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 812 Austin Ln currently offering any rent specials?
812 Austin Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Austin Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 Austin Ln is pet friendly.
Does 812 Austin Ln offer parking?
Yes, 812 Austin Ln offers parking.
Does 812 Austin Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 Austin Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Austin Ln have a pool?
No, 812 Austin Ln does not have a pool.
Does 812 Austin Ln have accessible units?
No, 812 Austin Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Austin Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 Austin Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 812 Austin Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 812 Austin Ln has units with air conditioning.
