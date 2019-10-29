800 Austin Lane

Amenities

Now Available, Former 1.5 Story Model Home For Lease, Just off 78, Mins from 190 & Firewheel Shopping, this 4-3-2 + Dining + Game Room Home is Now Avail & Loaded with Options -Great Drive Up with Brick & Stone Front, Across from Amenity Center, Very Open Design with Split Bedrooms For Master Bedroom Privacy, Extended Tile Floors, Kit Includes a Floating Island, Granite, Tile Bsplash, Stainless App Including Refrig, Master Bed is Downstairs, & Master Bath Includes Stand Up Shower, Dual Sinks & Walk-In Closet, Custom Curtains & Blinds, Fresh Accent Paint, Upgraded Light Fixtures, Rounded Corners, Arches, & Private Backyard with Covered Patio! Amenity Center has Pool, Slides, Grills, Exercise Room, & Video games!