Lavon, TX
800 Austin Lane
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:15 AM

800 Austin Lane

800 Austin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

800 Austin Lane, Lavon, TX 75166

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Now Available, Former 1.5 Story Model Home For Lease, Just off 78, Mins from 190 & Firewheel Shopping, this 4-3-2 + Dining + Game Room Home is Now Avail & Loaded with Options -Great Drive Up with Brick & Stone Front, Across from Amenity Center, Very Open Design with Split Bedrooms For Master Bedroom Privacy, Extended Tile Floors, Kit Includes a Floating Island, Granite, Tile Bsplash, Stainless App Including Refrig, Master Bed is Downstairs, & Master Bath Includes Stand Up Shower, Dual Sinks & Walk-In Closet, Custom Curtains & Blinds, Fresh Accent Paint, Upgraded Light Fixtures, Rounded Corners, Arches, & Private Backyard with Covered Patio! Amenity Center has Pool, Slides, Grills, Exercise Room, & Video games!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Austin Lane have any available units?
800 Austin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lavon, TX.
What amenities does 800 Austin Lane have?
Some of 800 Austin Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Austin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
800 Austin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Austin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 800 Austin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lavon.
Does 800 Austin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 800 Austin Lane offers parking.
Does 800 Austin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Austin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Austin Lane have a pool?
Yes, 800 Austin Lane has a pool.
Does 800 Austin Lane have accessible units?
No, 800 Austin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Austin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Austin Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Austin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Austin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
