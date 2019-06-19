636 Austin Lane

Amenities

Make this beautiful brick single story located in the desirable Grand Heritage Club subdivision your new home! Neutral paint and carpet so your decor will fit in perfectly. Open floorplan. Woodburning fireplace is perfect for chilly nights. Crown moulding in main areas. Master offers a garden tub with separate shower, dual sinks and a large walk in closet with multi level rods and built in shelving ~ plenty of storage space! Covered back patio. Garage has a sink and cabinets. Tons of amenities include the community pool, which features a water slide, wading pool, and splash park. Easy access to major roads. Near Lake Lavon.