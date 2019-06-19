All apartments in Lavon
Find more places like 636 Austin Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lavon, TX
/
636 Austin Lane
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

636 Austin Lane

636 Austin Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

636 Austin Lane, Lavon, TX 75166

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Make this beautiful brick single story located in the desirable Grand Heritage Club subdivision your new home! Neutral paint and carpet so your decor will fit in perfectly. Open floorplan. Woodburning fireplace is perfect for chilly nights. Crown moulding in main areas. Master offers a garden tub with separate shower, dual sinks and a large walk in closet with multi level rods and built in shelving ~ plenty of storage space! Covered back patio. Garage has a sink and cabinets. Tons of amenities include the community pool, which features a water slide, wading pool, and splash park. Easy access to major roads. Near Lake Lavon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Austin Lane have any available units?
636 Austin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lavon, TX.
What amenities does 636 Austin Lane have?
Some of 636 Austin Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 Austin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
636 Austin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Austin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 636 Austin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lavon.
Does 636 Austin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 636 Austin Lane offers parking.
Does 636 Austin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 Austin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Austin Lane have a pool?
Yes, 636 Austin Lane has a pool.
Does 636 Austin Lane have accessible units?
No, 636 Austin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Austin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 Austin Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 636 Austin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 636 Austin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Move Cross Country
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXRockwall, TXFate, TXRowlett, TXPrinceton, TX
Sachse, TXFairview, TXGreenville, TXMelissa, TXForney, TXTerrell, TXAnna, TXProsper, TXCelina, TXAddison, TXVan Alstyne, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District