Home
/
Lavon, TX
/
521 Coolidge Lane
Last updated March 3 2020 at 4:00 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
521 Coolidge Lane
521 Coolidge Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
521 Coolidge Lane, Lavon, TX 75166
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 521 Coolidge Lane have any available units?
521 Coolidge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lavon, TX
.
What amenities does 521 Coolidge Lane have?
Some of 521 Coolidge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 521 Coolidge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
521 Coolidge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Coolidge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 521 Coolidge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lavon
.
Does 521 Coolidge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 521 Coolidge Lane offers parking.
Does 521 Coolidge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Coolidge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Coolidge Lane have a pool?
No, 521 Coolidge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 521 Coolidge Lane have accessible units?
No, 521 Coolidge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Coolidge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 Coolidge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 521 Coolidge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 Coolidge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
