Lavon, TX
420 Windmill Drive
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

420 Windmill Drive

420 Windmill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

420 Windmill Drive, Lavon, TX 75166

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Windmill Drive have any available units?
420 Windmill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lavon, TX.
What amenities does 420 Windmill Drive have?
Some of 420 Windmill Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Windmill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
420 Windmill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Windmill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 420 Windmill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lavon.
Does 420 Windmill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 420 Windmill Drive offers parking.
Does 420 Windmill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Windmill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Windmill Drive have a pool?
No, 420 Windmill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 420 Windmill Drive have accessible units?
No, 420 Windmill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Windmill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Windmill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Windmill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Windmill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
