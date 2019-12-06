Rent Calculator
410 Grant Lane
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:42 AM
410 Grant Lane
410 Grant Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
410 Grant Lane, Lavon, TX 75166
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 410 Grant Lane have any available units?
410 Grant Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lavon, TX
.
What amenities does 410 Grant Lane have?
Some of 410 Grant Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 410 Grant Lane currently offering any rent specials?
410 Grant Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Grant Lane pet-friendly?
No, 410 Grant Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lavon
.
Does 410 Grant Lane offer parking?
Yes, 410 Grant Lane offers parking.
Does 410 Grant Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Grant Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Grant Lane have a pool?
No, 410 Grant Lane does not have a pool.
Does 410 Grant Lane have accessible units?
No, 410 Grant Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Grant Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 Grant Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Grant Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 Grant Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
