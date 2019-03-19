All apartments in Lavon
Find more places like 387 Orbit Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lavon, TX
/
387 Orbit Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

387 Orbit Drive

387 Orbit Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

387 Orbit Drive, Lavon, TX 75166

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 story custom duplex located in Grand Heritage with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car front entry garage. Featuring an open floor plan, ceramic wood look flooring in living, dining, and kitchen. Designer colors, decorative lighting, tiled kitchen counters, island and back splash, separate utility room, full size washer & dryer connections. Private over sized fenced back yard, sprinkler system and covered patio. Community features clubhouse, pool, splash pad, fitness center, business center, jogging paths, playgrounds, and much more! Owner pays HOA. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 387 Orbit Drive have any available units?
387 Orbit Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lavon, TX.
What amenities does 387 Orbit Drive have?
Some of 387 Orbit Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 387 Orbit Drive currently offering any rent specials?
387 Orbit Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 387 Orbit Drive pet-friendly?
No, 387 Orbit Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lavon.
Does 387 Orbit Drive offer parking?
Yes, 387 Orbit Drive offers parking.
Does 387 Orbit Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 387 Orbit Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 387 Orbit Drive have a pool?
Yes, 387 Orbit Drive has a pool.
Does 387 Orbit Drive have accessible units?
No, 387 Orbit Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 387 Orbit Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 387 Orbit Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 387 Orbit Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 387 Orbit Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXRockwall, TXFate, TXRowlett, TXPrinceton, TX
Sachse, TXFairview, TXGreenville, TXMelissa, TXForney, TXTerrell, TXAnna, TXBalch Springs, TXProsper, TXCelina, TXAddison, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District