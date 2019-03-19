387 Orbit Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 2 story custom duplex located in Grand Heritage with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car front entry garage. Featuring an open floor plan, ceramic wood look flooring in living, dining, and kitchen. Designer colors, decorative lighting, tiled kitchen counters, island and back splash, separate utility room, full size washer & dryer connections. Private over sized fenced back yard, sprinkler system and covered patio. Community features clubhouse, pool, splash pad, fitness center, business center, jogging paths, playgrounds, and much more! Owner pays HOA. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!