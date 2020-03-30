347 Armstrong Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Built in 09, home with beautiful touches throughout: Tall ceilings, arched doorways, custom ceramic tile, breakfast bar, tile counters, bronze victorian fixtures and hardware, neutral designer paint, walk-in closets, and a full sized separate utility room. Also features side patio and private backyard entrance from master. Award-winning community includes clubhouse, pools, fitness center, computer room, splash park, hike trails, and playgrounds.



All information is deemed reliable. Verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage