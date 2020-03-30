All apartments in Lavon
347 Armstrong Lane
347 Armstrong Lane

347 Armstrong Lane · No Longer Available
Location

347 Armstrong Lane, Lavon, TX 75166

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Built in 09, home with beautiful touches throughout: Tall ceilings, arched doorways, custom ceramic tile, breakfast bar, tile counters, bronze victorian fixtures and hardware, neutral designer paint, walk-in closets, and a full sized separate utility room. Also features side patio and private backyard entrance from master. Award-winning community includes clubhouse, pools, fitness center, computer room, splash park, hike trails, and playgrounds.

All information is deemed reliable. Verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 Armstrong Lane have any available units?
347 Armstrong Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lavon, TX.
What amenities does 347 Armstrong Lane have?
Some of 347 Armstrong Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 Armstrong Lane currently offering any rent specials?
347 Armstrong Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 Armstrong Lane pet-friendly?
No, 347 Armstrong Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lavon.
Does 347 Armstrong Lane offer parking?
Yes, 347 Armstrong Lane offers parking.
Does 347 Armstrong Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 347 Armstrong Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 Armstrong Lane have a pool?
Yes, 347 Armstrong Lane has a pool.
Does 347 Armstrong Lane have accessible units?
No, 347 Armstrong Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 347 Armstrong Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 347 Armstrong Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 347 Armstrong Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 347 Armstrong Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

