All apartments in Lavon
Find more places like 204 San Jacinto Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lavon, TX
/
204 San Jacinto Dr
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:36 AM

204 San Jacinto Dr

204 San Jacinto Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

204 San Jacinto Drive, Lavon, TX 75166

Amenities

gym
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Model home--wonderful area with pool and clubhouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 San Jacinto Dr have any available units?
204 San Jacinto Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lavon, TX.
What amenities does 204 San Jacinto Dr have?
Some of 204 San Jacinto Dr's amenities include gym, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 San Jacinto Dr currently offering any rent specials?
204 San Jacinto Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 San Jacinto Dr pet-friendly?
No, 204 San Jacinto Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lavon.
Does 204 San Jacinto Dr offer parking?
No, 204 San Jacinto Dr does not offer parking.
Does 204 San Jacinto Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 San Jacinto Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 San Jacinto Dr have a pool?
Yes, 204 San Jacinto Dr has a pool.
Does 204 San Jacinto Dr have accessible units?
No, 204 San Jacinto Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 204 San Jacinto Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 San Jacinto Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 San Jacinto Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 San Jacinto Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXRockwall, TXFate, TXRowlett, TXPrinceton, TX
Sachse, TXFairview, TXGreenville, TXMelissa, TXForney, TXTerrell, TXAnna, TXProsper, TXCelina, TXAddison, TXVan Alstyne, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District