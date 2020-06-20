Rent Calculator
Home
/
Laredo, TX
/
Carmel I & II/Carmel Landing
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Carmel I & II/Carmel Landing
830 Fasken Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laredo
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
830 Fasken Boulevard, Laredo, TX 78045
Villas San Agustin
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Apartment
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Carmel I & II/Carmel Landing have any available units?
Carmel I & II/Carmel Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laredo, TX
.
How much is rent in Laredo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Laredo Rent Report
.
Is Carmel I & II/Carmel Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Carmel I & II/Carmel Landing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carmel I & II/Carmel Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Carmel I & II/Carmel Landing is pet friendly.
Does Carmel I & II/Carmel Landing offer parking?
No, Carmel I & II/Carmel Landing does not offer parking.
Does Carmel I & II/Carmel Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carmel I & II/Carmel Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carmel I & II/Carmel Landing have a pool?
No, Carmel I & II/Carmel Landing does not have a pool.
Does Carmel I & II/Carmel Landing have accessible units?
No, Carmel I & II/Carmel Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Carmel I & II/Carmel Landing have units with dishwashers?
No, Carmel I & II/Carmel Landing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Carmel I & II/Carmel Landing have units with air conditioning?
No, Carmel I & II/Carmel Landing does not have units with air conditioning.
