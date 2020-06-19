All apartments in Laredo
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:19 AM

7608 Rocio Drive - 1

7608 Rocio Drive · (956) 413-7785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7608 Rocio Drive, Laredo, TX 78041

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Brand new modern style apartments with open concept, tons of natural lighting, and ceiling fans. Located in North Laredo, perfect for those looking for luxury apartment living.

These stylish apartments are approximately 935 sqft and can comfortably accommodate you and your family.
Each unit includes a refrigerator, stove, central heating, and air as well as washer and dryer hookups.
The move-in date for these beautiful apartments is July 1, 2020.
We are currently pre-leasing the unit call today to get more information or set up an appointment.

Requirements:
Proof of Income 2.5 the rent (with employment letter, pay stubs, bank statements)
Verification of Employment
Verification of Rental History
Application fee per adult $50
We check credit, criminal background, and evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7608 Rocio Drive - 1 have any available units?
7608 Rocio Drive - 1 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laredo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laredo Rent Report.
What amenities does 7608 Rocio Drive - 1 have?
Some of 7608 Rocio Drive - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7608 Rocio Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7608 Rocio Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7608 Rocio Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 7608 Rocio Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laredo.
Does 7608 Rocio Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 7608 Rocio Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 7608 Rocio Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7608 Rocio Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7608 Rocio Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 7608 Rocio Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7608 Rocio Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7608 Rocio Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7608 Rocio Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7608 Rocio Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
