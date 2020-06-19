7608 Rocio Drive - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning ceiling fan range oven refrigerator

Property Amenities on-site laundry

Brand new modern style apartments with open concept, tons of natural lighting, and ceiling fans. Located in North Laredo, perfect for those looking for luxury apartment living.



These stylish apartments are approximately 935 sqft and can comfortably accommodate you and your family.

Each unit includes a refrigerator, stove, central heating, and air as well as washer and dryer hookups.

The move-in date for these beautiful apartments is July 1, 2020.

We are currently pre-leasing the unit call today to get more information or set up an appointment.



Requirements:

Proof of Income 2.5 the rent (with employment letter, pay stubs, bank statements)

Verification of Employment

Verification of Rental History

Application fee per adult $50

We check credit, criminal background, and evictions.