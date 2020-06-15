All apartments in Laredo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5310 Marcella Ave

5310 Marcella Avenue · (956) 725-3900
Location

5310 Marcella Avenue, Laredo, TX 78041
Calton Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $950 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Villa Dorada Apartments - Property Id: 111100

LISTO PARA MUDARSE!!!

Te sentiras como en casa en nuestra hermosa communidad en el mero corazon de Laredo. Ofrecemos lavadora y secadora en la unidad, complejo cercado, alberca, y gimnasio. Cuando viva aqui, tendra facil accesso a el Mall del Norte, La Biblioteca Publica, el centro de Laredo, instalaciones medicas y centros recreativos.

Llamenos haora mismo al 956-725-3900 para mas informacion y programar una visita!!

READY FOR MOVE IN!!!

Our beautifully designed, all tile apartments are the perfect space to feel at home. We offer a gated community as a private haven in the heart of the city. We are located near I-35 and Calton with easy access to downtown, shopping, medical facilities, and recreation. You will enjoy our swimming pool and fitness center located on the property!

Call us at 956-725-3900 to schedule a viewing!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111100
Property Id 111100

(RLNE5379880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 Marcella Ave have any available units?
5310 Marcella Ave has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laredo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laredo Rent Report.
What amenities does 5310 Marcella Ave have?
Some of 5310 Marcella Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 Marcella Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5310 Marcella Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 Marcella Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5310 Marcella Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5310 Marcella Ave offer parking?
No, 5310 Marcella Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5310 Marcella Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5310 Marcella Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 Marcella Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5310 Marcella Ave has a pool.
Does 5310 Marcella Ave have accessible units?
No, 5310 Marcella Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 Marcella Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5310 Marcella Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
