5310 Marcella Ave

Villa Dorada Apartments - Property Id: 111100
LISTO PARA MUDARSE!!!
Te sentiras como en casa en nuestra hermosa communidad en el mero corazon de Laredo. Ofrecemos lavadora y secadora en la unidad, complejo cercado, alberca, y gimnasio. Cuando viva aqui, tendra facil accesso a el Mall del Norte, La Biblioteca Publica, el centro de Laredo, instalaciones medicas y centros recreativos.
Llamenos haora mismo al 956-725-3900 para mas informacion y programar una visita!!
READY FOR MOVE IN!!!
Our beautifully designed, all tile apartments are the perfect space to feel at home. We offer a gated community as a private haven in the heart of the city. We are located near I-35 and Calton with easy access to downtown, shopping, medical facilities, and recreation. You will enjoy our swimming pool and fitness center located on the property!
Call us at 956-725-3900 to schedule a viewing!!
