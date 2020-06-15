5310 Marcella Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly gym pool some paid utils range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

Villa Dorada Apartments - Property Id: 111100



LISTO PARA MUDARSE!!!



Te sentiras como en casa en nuestra hermosa communidad en el mero corazon de Laredo. Ofrecemos lavadora y secadora en la unidad, complejo cercado, alberca, y gimnasio. Cuando viva aqui, tendra facil accesso a el Mall del Norte, La Biblioteca Publica, el centro de Laredo, instalaciones medicas y centros recreativos.



Llamenos haora mismo al 956-725-3900 para mas informacion y programar una visita!!



READY FOR MOVE IN!!!



Our beautifully designed, all tile apartments are the perfect space to feel at home. We offer a gated community as a private haven in the heart of the city. We are located near I-35 and Calton with easy access to downtown, shopping, medical facilities, and recreation. You will enjoy our swimming pool and fitness center located on the property!



Call us at 956-725-3900 to schedule a viewing!!

