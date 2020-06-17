Rent Calculator
Home
/
Laredo, TX
/
3005 Frio Plaza Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3005 Frio Plaza Ct
3005 Frio Plaza Court
No Longer Available
Location
3005 Frio Plaza Court, Laredo, TX 78046
Southgate II The Plaza
Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3005 Frio Plaza Ct have any available units?
3005 Frio Plaza Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laredo, TX
.
How much is rent in Laredo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Laredo Rent Report
.
Is 3005 Frio Plaza Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Frio Plaza Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Frio Plaza Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3005 Frio Plaza Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laredo
.
Does 3005 Frio Plaza Ct offer parking?
No, 3005 Frio Plaza Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3005 Frio Plaza Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Frio Plaza Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Frio Plaza Ct have a pool?
No, 3005 Frio Plaza Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Frio Plaza Ct have accessible units?
No, 3005 Frio Plaza Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Frio Plaza Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3005 Frio Plaza Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 Frio Plaza Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3005 Frio Plaza Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
