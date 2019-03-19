All apartments in Lantana
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9212 Kaitlyn Court

9212 Kaitlyn Ct. · No Longer Available
Location

9212 Kaitlyn Ct., Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath - 2,200 sf + Lantana home!
Interior includes tile floors, high ceilings, open floor plan, gas fireplace + more! 4th bedroom could be study. Completely upgraded Kitchen with White Cabinets, beautiful Countertops, decorative backsplash, LED can lights and Stainless Steel Appliances. Master bedroom includes dual sinks, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. Beautiful backyard with covered patio and lots of trees! Included in lease - front yard maintenance, community amenities, + more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9212 Kaitlyn Court have any available units?
9212 Kaitlyn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 9212 Kaitlyn Court have?
Some of 9212 Kaitlyn Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9212 Kaitlyn Court currently offering any rent specials?
9212 Kaitlyn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9212 Kaitlyn Court pet-friendly?
No, 9212 Kaitlyn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 9212 Kaitlyn Court offer parking?
Yes, 9212 Kaitlyn Court offers parking.
Does 9212 Kaitlyn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9212 Kaitlyn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9212 Kaitlyn Court have a pool?
No, 9212 Kaitlyn Court does not have a pool.
Does 9212 Kaitlyn Court have accessible units?
No, 9212 Kaitlyn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9212 Kaitlyn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9212 Kaitlyn Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9212 Kaitlyn Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9212 Kaitlyn Court does not have units with air conditioning.

