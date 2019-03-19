All apartments in Lantana
Find more places like 8928 Bluestem Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lantana, TX
/
8928 Bluestem Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8928 Bluestem Drive

8928 Bluestem Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8928 Bluestem Drive, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GOLF COURSE VIEW of 10th green! Over $100K improvements! Welcomed by gorgeous landscape, stone and brick façade and cedar garage doors. Impressive indoor spaces offer an inviting hearth room, private study, elegant dining, cozy cinema. A restaurateur’s kitchen w granite counters, large island, gas cooktop w custom vent hood, abundant cabinetry, state of the art appliances. A beautiful backyard w extended covered patio w fireplace for entertaining. Finishing touches w extensive rich hardwoods, decor fixtures, crown molding, arches, wood shutters, surround sound, 3car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8928 Bluestem Drive have any available units?
8928 Bluestem Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 8928 Bluestem Drive have?
Some of 8928 Bluestem Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8928 Bluestem Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8928 Bluestem Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8928 Bluestem Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8928 Bluestem Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 8928 Bluestem Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8928 Bluestem Drive offers parking.
Does 8928 Bluestem Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8928 Bluestem Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8928 Bluestem Drive have a pool?
No, 8928 Bluestem Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8928 Bluestem Drive have accessible units?
No, 8928 Bluestem Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8928 Bluestem Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8928 Bluestem Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8928 Bluestem Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8928 Bluestem Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXHickory Creek, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TX
Coppell, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAubrey, TXFarmers Branch, TXSanger, TXProsper, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District