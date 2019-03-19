8928 Bluestem Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

GOLF COURSE VIEW of 10th green! Over $100K improvements! Welcomed by gorgeous landscape, stone and brick façade and cedar garage doors. Impressive indoor spaces offer an inviting hearth room, private study, elegant dining, cozy cinema. A restaurateur’s kitchen w granite counters, large island, gas cooktop w custom vent hood, abundant cabinetry, state of the art appliances. A beautiful backyard w extended covered patio w fireplace for entertaining. Finishing touches w extensive rich hardwoods, decor fixtures, crown molding, arches, wood shutters, surround sound, 3car garage.