8550 Weston Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Rent includes Basic Cable, Front Yard Maintenance, Fitness, Pools, Tennis, Walking Trails! Lantana Golf course, close to Club House & Pool! Amazing community & Schools! Brand new Floors throughout this home truly set it apart! No Carpet! Fridge included! Wonderful Study with French Doors! Formal Dining adjoins large kitchen with granite counters, Island, stainless steel appliances, pantry and ample sized Breakfast area! Open to the living area with Fireplace, for those cool winter nights! Enjoy the view of the Golf Course from the Patio and backyard! HOA maintains the front yard, basic Cable and home security included. HUGE Master Suite has sitting area and view of the course as well. Super Clean!