Home
/
Lantana, TX
/
8550 Weston Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8550 Weston Lane

8550 Weston Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8550 Weston Lane, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Rent includes Basic Cable, Front Yard Maintenance, Fitness, Pools, Tennis, Walking Trails! Lantana Golf course, close to Club House & Pool! Amazing community & Schools! Brand new Floors throughout this home truly set it apart! No Carpet! Fridge included! Wonderful Study with French Doors! Formal Dining adjoins large kitchen with granite counters, Island, stainless steel appliances, pantry and ample sized Breakfast area! Open to the living area with Fireplace, for those cool winter nights! Enjoy the view of the Golf Course from the Patio and backyard! HOA maintains the front yard, basic Cable and home security included. HUGE Master Suite has sitting area and view of the course as well. Super Clean!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8550 Weston Lane have any available units?
8550 Weston Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 8550 Weston Lane have?
Some of 8550 Weston Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8550 Weston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8550 Weston Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8550 Weston Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8550 Weston Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 8550 Weston Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8550 Weston Lane offers parking.
Does 8550 Weston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8550 Weston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8550 Weston Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8550 Weston Lane has a pool.
Does 8550 Weston Lane have accessible units?
No, 8550 Weston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8550 Weston Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8550 Weston Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8550 Weston Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8550 Weston Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

