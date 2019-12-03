Rent Calculator
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:12 AM
550 Sheldon Road
550 Sheldon Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
550 Sheldon Road, Lantana, TX 76226
Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 550 Sheldon Road have any available units?
550 Sheldon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lantana, TX
.
Is 550 Sheldon Road currently offering any rent specials?
550 Sheldon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Sheldon Road pet-friendly?
No, 550 Sheldon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lantana
.
Does 550 Sheldon Road offer parking?
No, 550 Sheldon Road does not offer parking.
Does 550 Sheldon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 Sheldon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Sheldon Road have a pool?
No, 550 Sheldon Road does not have a pool.
Does 550 Sheldon Road have accessible units?
No, 550 Sheldon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Sheldon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 550 Sheldon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 550 Sheldon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 Sheldon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
