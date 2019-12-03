All apartments in Lantana
Find more places like 550 Sheldon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lantana, TX
/
550 Sheldon Road
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:12 AM

550 Sheldon Road

550 Sheldon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

550 Sheldon Road, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Sheldon Road have any available units?
550 Sheldon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
Is 550 Sheldon Road currently offering any rent specials?
550 Sheldon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Sheldon Road pet-friendly?
No, 550 Sheldon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 550 Sheldon Road offer parking?
No, 550 Sheldon Road does not offer parking.
Does 550 Sheldon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 Sheldon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Sheldon Road have a pool?
No, 550 Sheldon Road does not have a pool.
Does 550 Sheldon Road have accessible units?
No, 550 Sheldon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Sheldon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 550 Sheldon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 550 Sheldon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 Sheldon Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Sublet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXHickory Creek, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TX
Coppell, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAubrey, TXFarmers Branch, TXSanger, TXProsper, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District