Pristine condition! this is the one. You can stop your search 3 bdrms 2bths w-open floor plan. The kitchen built in microwave, electric range, refrigerator, all open to the family living. includes Refrigerator, washer & dyer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 511 Kirby Drive have any available units?
511 Kirby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 511 Kirby Drive have?
Some of 511 Kirby Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Kirby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
511 Kirby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.