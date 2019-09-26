All apartments in Lantana
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:06 AM

511 Kirby Drive

511 Kirby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

511 Kirby Drive, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pristine condition! this is the one. You can stop your search 3 bdrms 2bths w-open floor plan. The kitchen built in microwave, electric range, refrigerator, all open to the family living. includes Refrigerator, washer & dyer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Kirby Drive have any available units?
511 Kirby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 511 Kirby Drive have?
Some of 511 Kirby Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Kirby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
511 Kirby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Kirby Drive pet-friendly?
No, 511 Kirby Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 511 Kirby Drive offer parking?
Yes, 511 Kirby Drive offers parking.
Does 511 Kirby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Kirby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Kirby Drive have a pool?
No, 511 Kirby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 511 Kirby Drive have accessible units?
No, 511 Kirby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Kirby Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 Kirby Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Kirby Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 Kirby Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

