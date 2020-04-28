All apartments in Lantana
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:31 AM

300 Granger Circle

300 Granger Circle · No Longer Available
Location

300 Granger Circle, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Single Story Gem....neutral décor. Newer appliances, flooring and paint. These photos don't reflect the new neutral paint. Open floorplan with Master bedroom split from secondary bedrooms. HOA includes numerous amenities, pools, tennis courts, front yard maintenance. Basic cable & Security System is included too. Home is an interior lot, not next to 407, yet close to Bartonville town center. All this on a cul-de-sac lot. This one not to be missed! No showings right now while stay at order is in place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Granger Circle have any available units?
300 Granger Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 300 Granger Circle have?
Some of 300 Granger Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Granger Circle currently offering any rent specials?
300 Granger Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Granger Circle pet-friendly?
No, 300 Granger Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 300 Granger Circle offer parking?
Yes, 300 Granger Circle offers parking.
Does 300 Granger Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Granger Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Granger Circle have a pool?
Yes, 300 Granger Circle has a pool.
Does 300 Granger Circle have accessible units?
No, 300 Granger Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Granger Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Granger Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Granger Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Granger Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

