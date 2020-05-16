1580 Meadows Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking media room

SHORT TERM LSE OPT *LUXURY LEASE HOME *GOLFING COMMUNITY*Golf & clubhouse memberships avail*Numerous Amenities for tenants *SANITIZED *HOA maintains Front yard only*Well maintained, beautiful home*REFRIGERATOR*Abundant storage*Large Master bdrm, Lg Master Closet, duel sinks*Lg rooms*Audio&Media lovers to enjoy 112inch theater screen,Built-In Audio Speakers throughout*Various Electronics provided*Game Rm Air Hockey table*AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS*FREE Basic Grande CABLE*Pets approved by Lndlrd*NO AGGRESSIVE PETS*Pet deposit required per pet &refund possible after inspect*Vet Records Mandatory*Excellent Credit Score & Background Ck*Proof of income, employmnt*No overnight Street Parking per HOA*Quick HWY & TOLL access