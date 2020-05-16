All apartments in Lantana
Find more places like 1580 Meadows Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lantana, TX
/
1580 Meadows Avenue
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:30 AM

1580 Meadows Avenue

1580 Meadows Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1580 Meadows Avenue, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
media room
SHORT TERM LSE OPT *LUXURY LEASE HOME *GOLFING COMMUNITY*Golf & clubhouse memberships avail*Numerous Amenities for tenants *SANITIZED *HOA maintains Front yard only*Well maintained, beautiful home*REFRIGERATOR*Abundant storage*Large Master bdrm, Lg Master Closet, duel sinks*Lg rooms*Audio&Media lovers to enjoy 112inch theater screen,Built-In Audio Speakers throughout*Various Electronics provided*Game Rm Air Hockey table*AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS*FREE Basic Grande CABLE*Pets approved by Lndlrd*NO AGGRESSIVE PETS*Pet deposit required per pet &refund possible after inspect*Vet Records Mandatory*Excellent Credit Score & Background Ck*Proof of income, employmnt*No overnight Street Parking per HOA*Quick HWY & TOLL access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1580 Meadows Avenue have any available units?
1580 Meadows Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 1580 Meadows Avenue have?
Some of 1580 Meadows Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1580 Meadows Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1580 Meadows Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1580 Meadows Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1580 Meadows Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1580 Meadows Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1580 Meadows Avenue offers parking.
Does 1580 Meadows Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1580 Meadows Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1580 Meadows Avenue have a pool?
No, 1580 Meadows Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1580 Meadows Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1580 Meadows Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1580 Meadows Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1580 Meadows Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1580 Meadows Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1580 Meadows Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXHickory Creek, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TX
Coppell, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAubrey, TXFarmers Branch, TXSanger, TXProsper, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District