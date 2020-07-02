All apartments in Lantana
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1441 Meadows Avenue

1441 Meadows Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1441 Meadows Avenue, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
This charming 2-story home boasts gorgeous views of the Golf Course*The open floor plan encompasses 4 spacious bedrooms and a study*Chef's kitchen with an island, farm sink, and maple cabinets*Formal Dining Room*Spacious family room boasts hardwood flooring and a stone fireplace with a gas starter*Master retreat offers fabulous views, a sitting area, his and hers vanities, and a walk in shower*Generously sized secondary bedrooms up*Game room up*New paint and carpet throughout*Utility Room includes a sink*Enjoy gatherings on the extended back patio and spacious backyard*HOA Fees will be paid by homeowner*Close proximity to neighborhood schools, parks & Amenity Centers*COVID FORM MUST BE SIGNED PRIOR TO SHOWING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Meadows Avenue have any available units?
1441 Meadows Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 1441 Meadows Avenue have?
Some of 1441 Meadows Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 Meadows Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Meadows Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Meadows Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1441 Meadows Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 1441 Meadows Avenue offer parking?
No, 1441 Meadows Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1441 Meadows Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 Meadows Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Meadows Avenue have a pool?
No, 1441 Meadows Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1441 Meadows Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1441 Meadows Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Meadows Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1441 Meadows Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 Meadows Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1441 Meadows Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

