1441 Meadows Avenue

This charming 2-story home boasts gorgeous views of the Golf Course*The open floor plan encompasses 4 spacious bedrooms and a study*Chef's kitchen with an island, farm sink, and maple cabinets*Formal Dining Room*Spacious family room boasts hardwood flooring and a stone fireplace with a gas starter*Master retreat offers fabulous views, a sitting area, his and hers vanities, and a walk in shower*Generously sized secondary bedrooms up*Game room up*New paint and carpet throughout*Utility Room includes a sink*Enjoy gatherings on the extended back patio and spacious backyard*HOA Fees will be paid by homeowner*Close proximity to neighborhood schools, parks & Amenity Centers*COVID FORM MUST BE SIGNED PRIOR TO SHOWING