Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1320 Meadows Avenue

1320 Meadows Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1320 Meadows Avenue, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Former builders model home.
New carpet, fresh paint.
Minimum 1 year term.
Pets with deposit for each pet.
No Smoking.

Rent for 2 year term $1,800.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Meadows Avenue have any available units?
1320 Meadows Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 1320 Meadows Avenue have?
Some of 1320 Meadows Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Meadows Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Meadows Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Meadows Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 Meadows Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1320 Meadows Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Meadows Avenue offers parking.
Does 1320 Meadows Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Meadows Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Meadows Avenue have a pool?
No, 1320 Meadows Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Meadows Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1320 Meadows Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Meadows Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 Meadows Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 Meadows Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 Meadows Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

