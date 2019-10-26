1240 Fortner Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court game room parking pool hot tub tennis court

Stunning Highland built home in the master planned community of Lantana! Open, light & bright w a functional floorplan. Chef quality kitchen w granite c-tops, subway tile backsplash, gas cooktop, ss appls, island, breakfast bar & planning station overlooks cozy family room w gas fireplace. First floor master retreat w room for sitting area & spa-like bath featuring separate vanities, jetted tub, large shower & walk-in closet. Executive study w French doors. Second story is complete w 2nd master suite, enormous gameroom AND 3 additional secondary bedrooms. Neighborhood amenities include 5 pools, splash park, basketball & tennis courts, top rated schools, tons of community events and walking & biking trails.