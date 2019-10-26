All apartments in Lantana
1240 Fortner Road

1240 Fortner Road · No Longer Available
Location

1240 Fortner Road, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Stunning Highland built home in the master planned community of Lantana! Open, light & bright w a functional floorplan. Chef quality kitchen w granite c-tops, subway tile backsplash, gas cooktop, ss appls, island, breakfast bar & planning station overlooks cozy family room w gas fireplace. First floor master retreat w room for sitting area & spa-like bath featuring separate vanities, jetted tub, large shower & walk-in closet. Executive study w French doors. Second story is complete w 2nd master suite, enormous gameroom AND 3 additional secondary bedrooms. Neighborhood amenities include 5 pools, splash park, basketball & tennis courts, top rated schools, tons of community events and walking & biking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 Fortner Road have any available units?
1240 Fortner Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 1240 Fortner Road have?
Some of 1240 Fortner Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 Fortner Road currently offering any rent specials?
1240 Fortner Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 Fortner Road pet-friendly?
No, 1240 Fortner Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 1240 Fortner Road offer parking?
Yes, 1240 Fortner Road offers parking.
Does 1240 Fortner Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 Fortner Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 Fortner Road have a pool?
Yes, 1240 Fortner Road has a pool.
Does 1240 Fortner Road have accessible units?
No, 1240 Fortner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 Fortner Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 Fortner Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1240 Fortner Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1240 Fortner Road does not have units with air conditioning.

