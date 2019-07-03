Rent Calculator
1208 Grant Ave
1208 Grant Ave
1208 Grant Avenue
No Longer Available
1208 Grant Avenue, Lantana, TX 76226
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Beautiful family home in desirable neighborhood. Close to trails, shopping and easy drive to DFW airport. Perfect for professional couple or family. Small dog allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1208 Grant Ave have any available units?
1208 Grant Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lantana, TX
.
What amenities does 1208 Grant Ave have?
Some of 1208 Grant Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1208 Grant Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Grant Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Grant Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 Grant Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1208 Grant Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1208 Grant Ave offers parking.
Does 1208 Grant Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1208 Grant Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Grant Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1208 Grant Ave has a pool.
Does 1208 Grant Ave have accessible units?
No, 1208 Grant Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Grant Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 Grant Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 Grant Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1208 Grant Ave has units with air conditioning.
