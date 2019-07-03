All apartments in Lantana
1208 Grant Ave
1208 Grant Ave

1208 Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1208 Grant Avenue, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Beautiful family home in desirable neighborhood. Close to trails, shopping and easy drive to DFW airport. Perfect for professional couple or family. Small dog allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

