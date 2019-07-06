1101 Fortner Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Energy Efficient!! Highly Desirable Highland 1 and a half story home*2019 Handscraped Hardwood flooring in Dining Room, Family room and Master Bedroom areas*Radiant Barrier* Dual Pane Low E Windows*Trane AC system*Energy Efficient Windows*3 inch white wood blinds*Kitchen boasts granite counters, built in desk area and abundant counter space*Living Room features hardwood flooring*Dining Room features a Butlers Pantry*Gameroom up*Childrens Retreat*2017 Roof and Gutters*Upgraded St Augustine Grass*2 energy efficient Central Heating Units*Close proximity to neighborhood schools*Located in Lantana's Bandera neighborhood