1101 Fortner Road
Last updated July 6 2019

1101 Fortner Road

1101 Fortner Road · No Longer Available
Location

1101 Fortner Road, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Energy Efficient!! Highly Desirable Highland 1 and a half story home*2019 Handscraped Hardwood flooring in Dining Room, Family room and Master Bedroom areas*Radiant Barrier* Dual Pane Low E Windows*Trane AC system*Energy Efficient Windows*3 inch white wood blinds*Kitchen boasts granite counters, built in desk area and abundant counter space*Living Room features hardwood flooring*Dining Room features a Butlers Pantry*Gameroom up*Childrens Retreat*2017 Roof and Gutters*Upgraded St Augustine Grass*2 energy efficient Central Heating Units*Close proximity to neighborhood schools*Located in Lantana's Bandera neighborhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Fortner Road have any available units?
1101 Fortner Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 1101 Fortner Road have?
Some of 1101 Fortner Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Fortner Road currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Fortner Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Fortner Road pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Fortner Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 1101 Fortner Road offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Fortner Road offers parking.
Does 1101 Fortner Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Fortner Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Fortner Road have a pool?
No, 1101 Fortner Road does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Fortner Road have accessible units?
No, 1101 Fortner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Fortner Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 Fortner Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 Fortner Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1101 Fortner Road has units with air conditioning.

