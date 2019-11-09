Amazing home! Located in a well matured community looking for someone to put their special tastes inside. Nice sized bedrooms and spacious backyard. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Priced to leased fast.Schedule appt today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 949 Dogwood Trail have any available units?
949 Dogwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 949 Dogwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
949 Dogwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.