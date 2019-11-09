All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 949 Dogwood Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
949 Dogwood Trail
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:23 AM

949 Dogwood Trail

949 Dogwood Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

949 Dogwood Trail, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing home! Located in a well matured community looking for someone to put their special tastes inside. Nice sized bedrooms and spacious backyard. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Priced to leased fast.Schedule appt today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 949 Dogwood Trail have any available units?
949 Dogwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 949 Dogwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
949 Dogwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 949 Dogwood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 949 Dogwood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 949 Dogwood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 949 Dogwood Trail offers parking.
Does 949 Dogwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 949 Dogwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 949 Dogwood Trail have a pool?
No, 949 Dogwood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 949 Dogwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 949 Dogwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 949 Dogwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 949 Dogwood Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 949 Dogwood Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 949 Dogwood Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District