942 Shell Lane.

Simply delightful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom offering nearly 2000 square feet. Plenty of room for the entire family with 2 LIVING areas. Galley style kitchen with gas cook-top, separate oven and plenty of cabinets and counter space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)