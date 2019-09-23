All apartments in Lancaster
942 Shell Lane.
Lancaster, TX
942 Shell Lane
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:09 PM

942 Shell Lane

942 Shell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

942 Shell Lane, Lancaster, TX 75146
Westwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Simply delightful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom offering nearly 2000 square feet. Plenty of room for the entire family with 2 LIVING areas. Galley style kitchen with gas cook-top, separate oven and plenty of cabinets and counter space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 942 Shell Lane have any available units?
942 Shell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 942 Shell Lane have?
Some of 942 Shell Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 Shell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
942 Shell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 Shell Lane pet-friendly?
No, 942 Shell Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 942 Shell Lane offer parking?
Yes, 942 Shell Lane offers parking.
Does 942 Shell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 942 Shell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 Shell Lane have a pool?
No, 942 Shell Lane does not have a pool.
Does 942 Shell Lane have accessible units?
No, 942 Shell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 942 Shell Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 942 Shell Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 942 Shell Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 942 Shell Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

