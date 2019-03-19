Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
925 Maplecrest Drive
925 Maplecrest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
925 Maplecrest Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very quiet neighborhood , beautiful floors, new paint and huge yard. .Spacious and open layout. Beautiful curb appeal. Huge utility room. Lessee to verify schools. No housing vouchers accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 925 Maplecrest Drive have any available units?
925 Maplecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lancaster, TX
.
What amenities does 925 Maplecrest Drive have?
Some of 925 Maplecrest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 925 Maplecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
925 Maplecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Maplecrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 925 Maplecrest Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 925 Maplecrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 925 Maplecrest Drive offers parking.
Does 925 Maplecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 Maplecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Maplecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 925 Maplecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 925 Maplecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 925 Maplecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Maplecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 Maplecrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 925 Maplecrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 925 Maplecrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
