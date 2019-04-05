Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 865 Magnolia Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
865 Magnolia Lane
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:57 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
865 Magnolia Lane
865 Magnolia Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
865 Magnolia Lane, Lancaster, TX 75146
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally remodeled home. Laminate and ceramic tile throughout home. Formal dining along with breakfast area. Close to schools. APP FEE $50 PER ADULT. TAR APP ACCEPTED OR APPLY ONLINE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 865 Magnolia Lane have any available units?
865 Magnolia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
What amenities does 865 Magnolia Lane have?
Some of 865 Magnolia Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 865 Magnolia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
865 Magnolia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 865 Magnolia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 865 Magnolia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 865 Magnolia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 865 Magnolia Lane offers parking.
Does 865 Magnolia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 865 Magnolia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 865 Magnolia Lane have a pool?
No, 865 Magnolia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 865 Magnolia Lane have accessible units?
No, 865 Magnolia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 865 Magnolia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 865 Magnolia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 865 Magnolia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 865 Magnolia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
DeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Duncanville, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Midlothian, TX
Ennis, TX
Forney, TX
Mansfield, TX
Rowlett, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Addison, TX
Rockwall, TX
Coppell, TX
Sachse, TX
Wylie, TX
Terrell, TX
Hurst, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District