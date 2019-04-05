All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:57 AM

865 Magnolia Lane

865 Magnolia Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

865 Magnolia Lane, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally remodeled home. Laminate and ceramic tile throughout home. Formal dining along with breakfast area. Close to schools. APP FEE $50 PER ADULT. TAR APP ACCEPTED OR APPLY ONLINE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 865 Magnolia Lane have any available units?
865 Magnolia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 865 Magnolia Lane have?
Some of 865 Magnolia Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 865 Magnolia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
865 Magnolia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 865 Magnolia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 865 Magnolia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 865 Magnolia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 865 Magnolia Lane offers parking.
Does 865 Magnolia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 865 Magnolia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 865 Magnolia Lane have a pool?
No, 865 Magnolia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 865 Magnolia Lane have accessible units?
No, 865 Magnolia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 865 Magnolia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 865 Magnolia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 865 Magnolia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 865 Magnolia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

