Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
859 Potomac Drive
Last updated August 2 2019 at 9:56 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
859 Potomac Drive
859 Potomac Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
859 Potomac Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available 7/8/19
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 859 Potomac Drive have any available units?
859 Potomac Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
Is 859 Potomac Drive currently offering any rent specials?
859 Potomac Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 859 Potomac Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 859 Potomac Drive is pet friendly.
Does 859 Potomac Drive offer parking?
No, 859 Potomac Drive does not offer parking.
Does 859 Potomac Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 859 Potomac Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 859 Potomac Drive have a pool?
No, 859 Potomac Drive does not have a pool.
Does 859 Potomac Drive have accessible units?
No, 859 Potomac Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 859 Potomac Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 859 Potomac Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 859 Potomac Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 859 Potomac Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
