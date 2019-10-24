All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

853 Potomac Dr

853 Potomac Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

853 Potomac Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
JUST WHAT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR.NICE UPGRADES! TWO BEDROOM TWO BATH, SPLIT BEDROOMS, NEW FLOORING AND FRESH PAINT. GREAT PLACE TO CALL YOUR NEXT HOME. PRICED TO LEASE FAST. APPLY NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 853 Potomac Dr have any available units?
853 Potomac Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 853 Potomac Dr currently offering any rent specials?
853 Potomac Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 853 Potomac Dr pet-friendly?
No, 853 Potomac Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 853 Potomac Dr offer parking?
No, 853 Potomac Dr does not offer parking.
Does 853 Potomac Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 853 Potomac Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 853 Potomac Dr have a pool?
No, 853 Potomac Dr does not have a pool.
Does 853 Potomac Dr have accessible units?
No, 853 Potomac Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 853 Potomac Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 853 Potomac Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 853 Potomac Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 853 Potomac Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

