Last updated December 24 2019 at 1:25 PM

849 W WINTERGREEN RD

849 West Wintergreen Road · No Longer Available
Location

849 West Wintergreen Road, Lancaster, TX 75134
Pepperridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICE SINGLE STORY HOME, LIVING AREA, DINING AREA, GOOD CLOSETS, TWO CAR GARAGE, FENCED YARD, NEW CARPET, FRESH PAINT

PLEASE SEE APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS IN MLS TRANSACTION DESK

ALL INFORMATION DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT NOT GUARANTEED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 W WINTERGREEN RD have any available units?
849 W WINTERGREEN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 849 W WINTERGREEN RD have?
Some of 849 W WINTERGREEN RD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 W WINTERGREEN RD currently offering any rent specials?
849 W WINTERGREEN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 W WINTERGREEN RD pet-friendly?
No, 849 W WINTERGREEN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 849 W WINTERGREEN RD offer parking?
Yes, 849 W WINTERGREEN RD offers parking.
Does 849 W WINTERGREEN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 849 W WINTERGREEN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 W WINTERGREEN RD have a pool?
No, 849 W WINTERGREEN RD does not have a pool.
Does 849 W WINTERGREEN RD have accessible units?
No, 849 W WINTERGREEN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 849 W WINTERGREEN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 849 W WINTERGREEN RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 849 W WINTERGREEN RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 849 W WINTERGREEN RD does not have units with air conditioning.

