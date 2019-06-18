All apartments in Lancaster
849 Potomac Drive
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:15 PM

849 Potomac Drive

849 Potomac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

849 Potomac Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134

Amenities

fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 Potomac Drive have any available units?
849 Potomac Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 849 Potomac Drive currently offering any rent specials?
849 Potomac Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 Potomac Drive pet-friendly?
No, 849 Potomac Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 849 Potomac Drive offer parking?
No, 849 Potomac Drive does not offer parking.
Does 849 Potomac Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 849 Potomac Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 Potomac Drive have a pool?
No, 849 Potomac Drive does not have a pool.
Does 849 Potomac Drive have accessible units?
No, 849 Potomac Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 849 Potomac Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 849 Potomac Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 849 Potomac Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 849 Potomac Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

