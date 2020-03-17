838 Lexington Drive

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

4 bedroom 2 bath. Section 8 Only. Rent is $1,850. Address is 838 Lexington Dr, Lancaster, TX 75134. We give you $200 towards your move in. You receive the $200 check the day you move in. You can use the $200 for whatever you want to. And we pay you $500 each year you renew your lease if you follow the lease rules that year. You never pay a dime. Ever. We pay you $200. * No Application fee. Ever. * No deposit. Ever. * Completely renovated * Available now * For fast response call 9728439773 The call goes to a live person not a VM. We answer the phone 12 hours a day 7 days a week. The only other home we have at this time is 1409 E Park Row, Arlington, TX. It is a 4 bed 2 bath. Rent there is $1850 We have no other homes available but these two. Please call only if you have a 4 bed voucher and are ready to move immediately. Remember, You do not need money. We pay you $200 upon move in. Applications can be submitted at https://hometoday.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp