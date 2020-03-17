All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 838 Lexington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
838 Lexington Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:51 AM

838 Lexington Drive

838 Lexington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

838 Lexington Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Lancaster Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
4 bedroom 2 bath. Section 8 Only. Rent is $1,850. Address is 838 Lexington Dr, Lancaster, TX 75134. We give you $200 towards your move in. You receive the $200 check the day you move in. You can use the $200 for whatever you want to. And we pay you $500 each year you renew your lease if you follow the lease rules that year. You never pay a dime. Ever. We pay you $200. * No Application fee. Ever. * No deposit. Ever. * Completely renovated * Available now * For fast response call 9728439773 The call goes to a live person not a VM. We answer the phone 12 hours a day 7 days a week. The only other home we have at this time is 1409 E Park Row, Arlington, TX. It is a 4 bed 2 bath. Rent there is $1850 We have no other homes available but these two. Please call only if you have a 4 bed voucher and are ready to move immediately. Remember, You do not need money. We pay you $200 upon move in. Applications can be submitted at https://hometoday.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 Lexington Drive have any available units?
838 Lexington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 838 Lexington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
838 Lexington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 Lexington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 838 Lexington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 838 Lexington Drive offer parking?
No, 838 Lexington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 838 Lexington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 838 Lexington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 Lexington Drive have a pool?
No, 838 Lexington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 838 Lexington Drive have accessible units?
No, 838 Lexington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 838 Lexington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 838 Lexington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 838 Lexington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 838 Lexington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District