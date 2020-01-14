Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 823 Westover Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
823 Westover Dr
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:35 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
823 Westover Dr
823 Westover Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
823 Westover Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Brookhaven Estates
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great duplex in Lancaster! - Nice duplex located in Lancaster, lots of space and nice size kitchen with a Wood burning fireplace. Make an appointment today to view this beauty.
(RLNE5391929)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 823 Westover Dr have any available units?
823 Westover Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
Is 823 Westover Dr currently offering any rent specials?
823 Westover Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Westover Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 823 Westover Dr is pet friendly.
Does 823 Westover Dr offer parking?
No, 823 Westover Dr does not offer parking.
Does 823 Westover Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Westover Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Westover Dr have a pool?
No, 823 Westover Dr does not have a pool.
Does 823 Westover Dr have accessible units?
No, 823 Westover Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Westover Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 Westover Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 823 Westover Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 823 Westover Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
DeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Duncanville, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Midlothian, TX
Ennis, TX
Forney, TX
Mansfield, TX
Rowlett, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Addison, TX
Rockwall, TX
Coppell, TX
Sachse, TX
Wylie, TX
Terrell, TX
Hurst, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District