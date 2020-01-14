All apartments in Lancaster
823 Westover Dr
823 Westover Dr

823 Westover Drive · No Longer Available
Location

823 Westover Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Brookhaven Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great duplex in Lancaster! - Nice duplex located in Lancaster, lots of space and nice size kitchen with a Wood burning fireplace. Make an appointment today to view this beauty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

