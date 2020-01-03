All apartments in Lancaster
814 Westridge

814 Westridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

814 Westridge Avenue, Lancaster, TX 75146
Westridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming older three bedroom house on a large corner lot with large fenced back yard. Huge detached 2 car garage. Large walk-in shower in the master bath. Beautiful dining room with large window. Excellent condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Westridge have any available units?
814 Westridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 814 Westridge currently offering any rent specials?
814 Westridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Westridge pet-friendly?
No, 814 Westridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 814 Westridge offer parking?
Yes, 814 Westridge offers parking.
Does 814 Westridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Westridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Westridge have a pool?
No, 814 Westridge does not have a pool.
Does 814 Westridge have accessible units?
No, 814 Westridge does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Westridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 Westridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 814 Westridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 Westridge does not have units with air conditioning.

