Charming older three bedroom house on a large corner lot with large fenced back yard. Huge detached 2 car garage. Large walk-in shower in the master bath. Beautiful dining room with large window. Excellent condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 814 Westridge have any available units?
814 Westridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 814 Westridge currently offering any rent specials?
814 Westridge is not currently offering any rent specials.