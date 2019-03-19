All apartments in Lancaster
775 Catalina Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

775 Catalina Drive

775 Catalina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

775 Catalina Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!
*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 775 Catalina Drive have any available units?
775 Catalina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 775 Catalina Drive have?
Some of 775 Catalina Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 775 Catalina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
775 Catalina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 775 Catalina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 775 Catalina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 775 Catalina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 775 Catalina Drive offers parking.
Does 775 Catalina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 775 Catalina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 775 Catalina Drive have a pool?
No, 775 Catalina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 775 Catalina Drive have accessible units?
No, 775 Catalina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 775 Catalina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 775 Catalina Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 775 Catalina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 775 Catalina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

