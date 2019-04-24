All apartments in Lancaster
774 Bermuda Avenue
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:14 PM

774 Bermuda Avenue

774 Bermuda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

774 Bermuda Avenue, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 774 Bermuda Avenue have any available units?
774 Bermuda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 774 Bermuda Avenue have?
Some of 774 Bermuda Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 774 Bermuda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
774 Bermuda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 774 Bermuda Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 774 Bermuda Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 774 Bermuda Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 774 Bermuda Avenue offers parking.
Does 774 Bermuda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 774 Bermuda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 774 Bermuda Avenue have a pool?
No, 774 Bermuda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 774 Bermuda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 774 Bermuda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 774 Bermuda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 774 Bermuda Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 774 Bermuda Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 774 Bermuda Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

