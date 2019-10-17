All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 748 Cayotillo Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
748 Cayotillo Street
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:32 PM

748 Cayotillo Street

748 Cayotillo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

748 Cayotillo Street, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook East

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Salvidor floorplan is a desirable two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open floor plan with view from kitchen to breakfast area, formal dining room and spacious family room. Master and 2 bedrooms upstairs with gameroom. Downstairs multi purpose flex room can be used for a bedroom, a study. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 Cayotillo Street have any available units?
748 Cayotillo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 748 Cayotillo Street currently offering any rent specials?
748 Cayotillo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 Cayotillo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 748 Cayotillo Street is pet friendly.
Does 748 Cayotillo Street offer parking?
Yes, 748 Cayotillo Street offers parking.
Does 748 Cayotillo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 748 Cayotillo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 Cayotillo Street have a pool?
No, 748 Cayotillo Street does not have a pool.
Does 748 Cayotillo Street have accessible units?
No, 748 Cayotillo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 748 Cayotillo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 748 Cayotillo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 748 Cayotillo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 748 Cayotillo Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District