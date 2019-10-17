748 Cayotillo Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage game room

The Salvidor floorplan is a desirable two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open floor plan with view from kitchen to breakfast area, formal dining room and spacious family room. Master and 2 bedrooms upstairs with gameroom. Downstairs multi purpose flex room can be used for a bedroom, a study. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.