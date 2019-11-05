All apartments in Lancaster
744 Cayotillo Street
744 Cayotillo Street

744 Cayotillo Street · No Longer Available
Location

744 Cayotillo Street, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook East

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
The Ellington floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. View from kitchen to breakfast area and family room. Spacious downstairs master suite with two generous bedrooms and a gameroom upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 Cayotillo Street have any available units?
744 Cayotillo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 744 Cayotillo Street have?
Some of 744 Cayotillo Street's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 Cayotillo Street currently offering any rent specials?
744 Cayotillo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 Cayotillo Street pet-friendly?
No, 744 Cayotillo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 744 Cayotillo Street offer parking?
Yes, 744 Cayotillo Street offers parking.
Does 744 Cayotillo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 744 Cayotillo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 Cayotillo Street have a pool?
No, 744 Cayotillo Street does not have a pool.
Does 744 Cayotillo Street have accessible units?
No, 744 Cayotillo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 744 Cayotillo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 744 Cayotillo Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 744 Cayotillo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 744 Cayotillo Street does not have units with air conditioning.

