Last updated May 8 2019 at 5:45 AM

739 Sewell Drive

739 Sewell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

739 Sewell Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 Sewell Drive have any available units?
739 Sewell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 739 Sewell Drive have?
Some of 739 Sewell Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 739 Sewell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
739 Sewell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 Sewell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 739 Sewell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 739 Sewell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 739 Sewell Drive offers parking.
Does 739 Sewell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 739 Sewell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 Sewell Drive have a pool?
No, 739 Sewell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 739 Sewell Drive have accessible units?
No, 739 Sewell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 739 Sewell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 739 Sewell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 739 Sewell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 739 Sewell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

