739 Sewell Drive
Last updated May 8 2019 at 5:45 AM
1 of 10
739 Sewell Drive
739 Sewell Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
739 Sewell Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
parking
garage
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 739 Sewell Drive have any available units?
739 Sewell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
What amenities does 739 Sewell Drive have?
Some of 739 Sewell Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 739 Sewell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
739 Sewell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 Sewell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 739 Sewell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 739 Sewell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 739 Sewell Drive offers parking.
Does 739 Sewell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 739 Sewell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 Sewell Drive have a pool?
No, 739 Sewell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 739 Sewell Drive have accessible units?
No, 739 Sewell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 739 Sewell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 739 Sewell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 739 Sewell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 739 Sewell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
