All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 732 Sewell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
732 Sewell Drive
Last updated July 5 2019 at 5:18 PM

732 Sewell Drive

732 Sewell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

732 Sewell Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 Sewell Drive have any available units?
732 Sewell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 732 Sewell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
732 Sewell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 Sewell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 732 Sewell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 732 Sewell Drive offer parking?
No, 732 Sewell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 732 Sewell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 Sewell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 Sewell Drive have a pool?
No, 732 Sewell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 732 Sewell Drive have accessible units?
No, 732 Sewell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 732 Sewell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 732 Sewell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 732 Sewell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 732 Sewell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District