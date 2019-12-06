All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:37 PM

729 Bahama Drive

729 Bahama Drive · No Longer Available
Location

729 Bahama Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Bahama Drive have any available units?
729 Bahama Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 729 Bahama Drive currently offering any rent specials?
729 Bahama Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Bahama Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 Bahama Drive is pet friendly.
Does 729 Bahama Drive offer parking?
No, 729 Bahama Drive does not offer parking.
Does 729 Bahama Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 Bahama Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Bahama Drive have a pool?
No, 729 Bahama Drive does not have a pool.
Does 729 Bahama Drive have accessible units?
No, 729 Bahama Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Bahama Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 Bahama Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 729 Bahama Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 729 Bahama Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

