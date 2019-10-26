All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:02 PM

726 Mission Lane

726 Mission Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

726 Mission Lane, Lancaster, TX 75146
Millbrook East

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Mission Lane have any available units?
726 Mission Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 726 Mission Lane currently offering any rent specials?
726 Mission Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Mission Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 726 Mission Lane is pet friendly.
Does 726 Mission Lane offer parking?
No, 726 Mission Lane does not offer parking.
Does 726 Mission Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 Mission Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Mission Lane have a pool?
No, 726 Mission Lane does not have a pool.
Does 726 Mission Lane have accessible units?
No, 726 Mission Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Mission Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 Mission Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 726 Mission Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 726 Mission Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

