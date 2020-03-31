Rent Calculator
721 Lindenwood Drive
Last updated March 31 2020 at 6:56 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
721 Lindenwood Drive
721 Lindenwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
721 Lindenwood Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Ready for Immediate , located in the heart of Lancaster, Huge living area with fireplace, vaulted ceilings, Kitchen with breakfast bar Great covered patio, with a nice fenced in yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 721 Lindenwood Drive have any available units?
721 Lindenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
What amenities does 721 Lindenwood Drive have?
Some of 721 Lindenwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 721 Lindenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
721 Lindenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Lindenwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 721 Lindenwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 721 Lindenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 721 Lindenwood Drive offers parking.
Does 721 Lindenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Lindenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Lindenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 721 Lindenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 721 Lindenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 721 Lindenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Lindenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 Lindenwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 721 Lindenwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 Lindenwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
