Last updated March 16 2020 at 2:21 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
719 Westover
719 Westover Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
719 Westover Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Brookhaven Estates
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3 bedroom Duplex for a great price! -
Updated duplex in great condition. Tenant occupied until 2-29-20. Call to view today!
(RLNE5517612)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 719 Westover have any available units?
719 Westover doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, TX
.
Is 719 Westover currently offering any rent specials?
719 Westover is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Westover pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 Westover is pet friendly.
Does 719 Westover offer parking?
No, 719 Westover does not offer parking.
Does 719 Westover have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 Westover does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Westover have a pool?
No, 719 Westover does not have a pool.
Does 719 Westover have accessible units?
No, 719 Westover does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Westover have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 Westover does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 719 Westover have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 Westover does not have units with air conditioning.
