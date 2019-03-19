All apartments in Lancaster
Lancaster, TX
718 Sequoia Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

718 Sequoia Drive

718 Sequoia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

718 Sequoia Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Lancaster, Texas. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,402.00 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with all black appliances, 1 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Sequoia Drive have any available units?
718 Sequoia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 718 Sequoia Drive have?
Some of 718 Sequoia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Sequoia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
718 Sequoia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Sequoia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 718 Sequoia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 718 Sequoia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 718 Sequoia Drive offers parking.
Does 718 Sequoia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Sequoia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Sequoia Drive have a pool?
No, 718 Sequoia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 718 Sequoia Drive have accessible units?
No, 718 Sequoia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Sequoia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 Sequoia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 Sequoia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 Sequoia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

